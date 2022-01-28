DeSmith will guard the road goal during Friday's matchup with the Red Wings.

DeSmith struggled in his last start last Friday against Columbus, surrendering two goals on just 12 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry at the start of the second period of the eventual 5-2 victory. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's gone 5-12-3 on the road this season.