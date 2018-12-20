DeSmith will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Wild.

DeSmith has been pretty solid as the Penguins' backup this season, compiling a 10-6-4 record while posting a 2.49 GAA and .923 save percentage in 23 appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a slumping Minnesota team that's gone 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.