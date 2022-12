DeSmith will start Saturday's home game against Buffalo, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

DeSmith will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Tristan Jarry played in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres. The former has a 3-5-1 record this season with a 3.00 GAA and a .908 save percentage. DeSmith surrendered four goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 2.