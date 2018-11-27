Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Tuesday
DeSmith will defend the cage on the road versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
DeSmith allowed just three goals on 58 shots in those pair of victories, but will be facing a star-studded Jets squad that is scoring 3.36 goals per game and is converting on the power play at a league-best 30.4 percent. Even before Matt Murray (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, the 27-year-old had played his way to significantly more starts than expected before the season.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Earns win over Jackets•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Concedes one goal•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 35 stops in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Defending cage versus Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...