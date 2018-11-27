DeSmith will defend the cage on the road versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith allowed just three goals on 58 shots in those pair of victories, but will be facing a star-studded Jets squad that is scoring 3.36 goals per game and is converting on the power play at a league-best 30.4 percent. Even before Matt Murray (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, the 27-year-old had played his way to significantly more starts than expected before the season.