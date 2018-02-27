Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Tuesday
DeSmith will be between the pipes versus the Devils on Tuesday, DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
DeSmith gets the nod with Matt Murray (concussion) sidelined indefinitely. The Pens will likely utilize a combination of DeSmtih and Tristan Jarry until their No. 1 netminder is cleared to return. Given Pittsburgh's potent offense (3.24 goals per game), DeSmith will just need to keep games close and should be able to rely on Sidney Crosby and company to give him a manageable lead.
