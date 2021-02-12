DeSmith made 26 saves in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.
DeSmith gave up a pair of goals in the first period but settled down after that, allowing just one more the rest of the way and stymieing all three of New York's shootout attempts. His record now sits at 4-1-0 despite an ugly .885 save percentage.
