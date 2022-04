DeSmith stopped 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Both goals came in the first 121 seconds of the first period, and while DeSmith shut the door the rest of the way, the Penguins' offense couldn't get much going. With Tristan Jarry recovering from a broken bone in his foot, Pittsburgh may have to lean heavily on DeSmith down the stretch and into the postseason, but the 30-year-old's 2.89 GAA and .907 save percentage on the season are far from elite.