DeSmith permitted two goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

The American netminder continues to shine, as this was the fourth consecutive performance in which he yielded two goals or less. Still, DeSmith was saddled with the loss despite the latest hard-fought battle. World-class winger David Pastrnak put one past him on the power play, and DeSmith was completely boxed out on Trent Fredric's game-winning tally. Tristan Jarry remains Pittsburgh's primary option in goal, but DeSmith has been playing at a high level and deserves consideration whenever he gets the nod.