Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tough-luck loss to Sens
DeSmith made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators on Saturday.
DeSmith did everything he could Saturday night, other than score. He was coming off two straight wins over the Avs and Isles, but his teammates gave him no help at all. DeSmith remains the starter in Pittsburgh while Matt Murray rehabs from yet another injury. Keep DeSmith on a leash, even when Murray returns. Another ouch is inevitable.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...