DeSmith made 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators on Saturday.

DeSmith did everything he could Saturday night, other than score. He was coming off two straight wins over the Avs and Isles, but his teammates gave him no help at all. DeSmith remains the starter in Pittsburgh while Matt Murray rehabs from yet another injury. Keep DeSmith on a leash, even when Murray returns. Another ouch is inevitable.