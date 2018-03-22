Play

DeSmith stopped 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

With Matt Murray now recovered from his concussion, DeSmith's opportunities for playing time down the stretch could be limited, but his .919 save percentage in 11 games since making his first NHL start in mid-January should give the Pens' some confidence in the rookie if they need him.

