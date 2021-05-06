DeSmith (lower body) has begun off-ice work but won't be ready for Thursday's clash with Buffalo.
Tristan Jarry was already announced as the starter against the Sabres, so DeSmith's absence was unlikely to impact coach Mike Sullivan's plans. Still, without their No. 2, Pittsburgh figures to continue utilizing Max Lagace as the backup and could even consider giving him the start in the season finale versus Buffalo on Saturday if the East Division title is out of reach.
