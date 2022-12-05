DeSmith was held out of practice Monday with an illness. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We thought it was best to keep them away from the rink. We'll see how they feel in the morning," per Pens Inside Scoop.

DeSmith's potential absence is unlikely to have the impact of that of Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, both of whom were also kept out of practice Monday. Even if DeSmith is healthy enough for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, he probably wouldn't get the start over Tristan Jarry anyway.