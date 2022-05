DeSmith had core muscle surgery Friday and will miss the remainder of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

While DeSmith should be ready for the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the 30-year-old netminder is set to hit free agency this offseason and this injury could reduce the number of suitors vying for his services. In the meantime, with Tristan Jarry (foot) yet to resume skating, Louis Domingue will have to carry the load for the Penguins in the playoffs.