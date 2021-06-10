DeSmith had surgery Thursday to repair a bilateral core muscle injury and is facing a 6-8 week recovery.

DeSmith missed the entire postseason for the Penguins due to his groin injury, which forced the team to utilize a struggling Tristan Jarry. The 29-year-old DeSmith is entering the final season of a three-year contract signed with the club in January of 2019. Based on the 6-8 week recovery timeline, DeSmith should be cleared in time for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.