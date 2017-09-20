Play

DeSmith allowed a pair of goals in just one period of action Tuesday versus Buffalo.

DeSmith -- who took over after the second period -- faced just eight shots on goal but still allowed two pucks to find the back of the net. The 26-year-old is fourth on the organization's depth chart and figures to spend the year with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

