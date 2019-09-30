Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Waived by club
DeSmith was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
DeSmith may have been the preferred option behind Matt Murray, but he makes nearly double that of Tristan Jarry and the Penguins are hurting for cap space. If the club can make a salary dump at some point down the road, the 28-year-old DeSmith would likely find himself back in Pittsburgh, assuming he clears waivers ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set to play whole game•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting first preseason contest•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Needed in relief•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Perfect in win over Sabres•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Beaten on special teams•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.