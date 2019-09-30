DeSmith was designated for waivers by the Penguins on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

DeSmith may have been the preferred option behind Matt Murray, but he makes nearly double that of Tristan Jarry and the Penguins are hurting for cap space. If the club can make a salary dump at some point down the road, the 28-year-old DeSmith would likely find himself back in Pittsburgh, assuming he clears waivers ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.