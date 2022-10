DeSmith will start Monday against Montreal, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

This will be DeSmith's first game of the season. He had a 11-6-5 record, 2.79 GAA, and .914 save percentage in 26 contests in 2021-22. Montreal is one of the weaker teams this season, so this is a favorable matchup for DeSmith.