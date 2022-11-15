DeSmith will start at home against Toronto on Tuesday.

DeSmith is 2-3-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage in six games this season. He saved 28 of 30 shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Friday, so he's getting an opportunity to beat them again. The Maple Leafs have some elite forwards, but they've actually been the 23rd-ranked offense this season with 2.81 goals per game.