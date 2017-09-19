DeSmith will suit up for Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo and take over the crease in the third period, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith will likely spend the year splitting duties with Tristan Jarry at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 26-year-old DeSmith went 21-5-1 with a .926 save percentage for the Baby Pens in 2016-17, which earned him a two-way deal in the offseason.