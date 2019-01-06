Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Will make first start of 2019
DeSmith will tend the twine for Sunday's home game versus the Blackhawks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
DeSmith had an excellent December with a 6-3-1 record and .929 save percentage. He'll look to carry that success into the new year by seeking revenge against the Blackhawks, who piled up four goals on 27 shots on DeSmith to beat the Penguins on Dec. 12. The Pens are red hot right now with eight straight wins while averaging four goals per game in that stretch, so DeSmith should have plenty of offensive support if his high-caliber play continues.
