DeSmith will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

DeSmith will be chasing his third consecutive win in an important divisional clash. The Penguins are just one point ahead of the Devils in the Metropolitan Division standings, with this assignment proving that coach Mike Sullivan has plenty of faith in the rookie netminder. New Jersey only ranks 20th in the league in home scoring (2.88 goals per game), which sets DeSmith up nicely to extend his winning streak. You could do much worse than roll the dice on the American tender in DFS settings on Saturday.