Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Will see New Jersey on Saturday
DeSmith will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
DeSmith will be chasing his third consecutive win in an important divisional clash. The Penguins are just one point ahead of the Devils in the Metropolitan Division standings, with this assignment proving that coach Mike Sullivan has plenty of faith in the rookie netminder. New Jersey only ranks 20th in the league in home scoring (2.88 goals per game), which sets DeSmith up nicely to extend his winning streak. You could do much worse than roll the dice on the American tender in DFS settings on Saturday.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Wins despite lackluster effort•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod against Wild•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 34 saves in win over Canes•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Plays very well in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Rolled out again Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...