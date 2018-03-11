DeSmith will tend the twine for Sunday's showdown against the Stars.

DeSmith will make his first start since getting blown up for three goals on just five shots against Boston on Mar. 1. Aside from that blemish, the 26-year-old rookie has been a solid backup option for the Penguins, splitting time between the NHL and AHL levels. For now though, DeSmith isn't a great fantasy play.

