DeSmith allowed three goals on 26 shots but came away the winner in a 6-3 decision over visiting Minnesota on Thursday.

This was DeSmith's third win in as many starts, though the fact he allowed three straight Wild goals in the span of 3:02 in the third period is a cause for a concern. Now that regular starter Matt Murray (personal) is back with the team, DeSmith will likely either be relegated to backup duty or reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in favor of fellow netminder Tristan Jarry, though owners won't likely know that answer until Pittsburgh's next game Jan. 30.

