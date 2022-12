DeSmith made 37 saves in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

He had a shutout until the 11-minute mark of the third when Peyton Krebs tipped in a redirection off a one-timer from the point. DeSmith certainly can't be faulted on that kind of ping-pong goal. It was his his first start since November 26. DeSmith remains a spot starter only, as Tristan Jarry continues to carry the mail in Steeltown.