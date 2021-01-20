DeSmith made 22 saves and chipped in with an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

It was a little shaky at times -- Tom Wilson's first of two goals went off, up and over DeSmith's shoulder and into the net -- but the 29-year-old emerged with his second win in a row against Washington. DeSmith also lobbed a perfect breakaway pass to Teddy Blueger for a short-handed goal in the second period that drew the Penguins to within 4-3. With Tristan Jarry struggling out of the gate, DeSmith could continue to push for starts.