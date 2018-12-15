Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Withstands barrage from B's
DeSmith stopped 48 of 51 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
There weren't necessarily a lot of great scoring chances in there -- fourth-liner Chris Wagner led Boston with nine shots -- but the volume still represented a season high for DeSmith, both in shots faced and in saves. He's now 7-2-1 over his last 10 starts with a .923 save percentage, and the Pens seem more than happy to keep rolling with the 27-year-old as their No. 1 netminder over Matt Murray.
