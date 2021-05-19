DeSmith (lower body) won't travel with Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4 versus the Islanders on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Not that there was really any doubt after Tristan Jarry's Game 2 performance, but DeSmith's absence pretty much guarantees Jarry starts the next two games as Pittsburgh is unlikely to role out Max Lagace unless absolutely necessary. At this point, given his significant layoff due to his lower-body issue, it's very likely DeSmtih won't play again this season even if cleared to serve as the backup.