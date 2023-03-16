DeSmith will not be the starter versus the Rangers on Thursday despite occupying the starter's net at the game-day skate, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith has allowed just two goals in his last three appearances, which includes a pair of relief outings after starter Tristan Jarry was given the hook. Despite better numbers of late, it appears the Pens will stick with Jarry for now ahead of DeSmith, though the 31-year-old netminder should be ready for another relief appearance given Jarry's recent performances.