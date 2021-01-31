DeSmith turned aside 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

DeSmith was making his first start since Jan. 19 and earned the win when Sidney Crosby lit the lamp in overtime. DeSmith has now won each of his three starts -- two in extra time and one in a shootout -- despite yielding 11 goals across those appearances. The 29-year-old owns an .875 save percentage and will only see spot starts as long as No. 1 starter Tristan Jarry remains healthy.