DeSmith allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

That doesn't really speak to how well DeSmith played at times in this one. The first goal the Penguins gave up came in a 2-on-0 situation, where DeSmith had no chance, and the Penguins also gave up their league-leading 12th short-handed marker. For the most part, DeSmith played well enough to keep Pittsburgh close in the third period. Still, owners can't like his 1-4-1 record and .877 save percentage since Jan. 6. Overall, he is 13-10-5 with a 2.78 GAA and .916 save percentage this season.