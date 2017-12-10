DeSmith allowed one goal on nine shots during two periods of relief in a 4-3 loss against the Maples Leafs on Saturday.

The numbers don't indicate how well the rookie, who saw just three shots in the third period, played, but the one goal he did allow was costly. The Penguins were trying to rally from a 3-0 deficit and had just made it 3-2, but 22 seconds later, DeSmith allowed a deflection goal, which wasn't stoppable, to restore the two-goal deficit. DeSmith has stopped 20 of the 24 shots (.833 save percentage) in two NHL appearances.