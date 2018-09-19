DeSmith allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 preseason loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

At even strength, DeSmith shined, yielding just one goal on 22 shots, but he allowed a power-play goal and let a short-hander beat him too. These preseason performances are important for DeSmith, as he is battling Tristan Jarry for the backup role behind Matt Murray. DeSmith posted a 6-4-1 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.40 GAA in 14 NHL appearances last season.