Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Yields three goals in defeat
DeSmith allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 preseason loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.
At even strength, DeSmith shined, yielding just one goal on 22 shots, but he allowed a power-play goal and let a short-hander beat him too. These preseason performances are important for DeSmith, as he is battling Tristan Jarry for the backup role behind Matt Murray. DeSmith posted a 6-4-1 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.40 GAA in 14 NHL appearances last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Rewards with timely shutout•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Between pipes for finale•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Turns aside 27 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Makes 29 stops in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...