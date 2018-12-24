Ruhwedel has served as a healthy scratch in 17 consecutive games.

Ruhwedel's chances of earning some play time took a hit when the Penguins acquired Marcus Pettersson from the Ducks. Even with Jamie Oleksiak (concussion) unavailable, coach Mike Sullivan opted to utilize Juuso Riikola instead. While it's still over a month away, the eventual return of Justin Schultz (lower leg) could result in Ruhwedel being placed on waivers for purpose of shipping him down to the minors.