Ruhwedel (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Islanders in the second period, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Ruhwedel was in and out of the locker room, but left late in the second period and didn't return for the third. The 32-year-old defenseman has just one assist through 17 appearances this season, so he likely won't be missed much in fantasy. If Ruhwedel isn't able to play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Mark Friedman would likely enter the lineup. Head coach Mike Sullivan clarified Ruhwedel is dealing with an upper-body injury, per Haase.