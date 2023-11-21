Ruhwedel (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Ruhwedel's designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was labeled week-to-week by coach Mike Sullivan. By putting the veteran defenseman on IR, the Penguins will be able to either activate John Ludvig (concussion) or call up a blueliner from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Even when healthy, Ruhwedel is far from a lock for the lineup and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.