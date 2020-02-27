Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Drought continues
Ruhwedel failed to write his name on the scoresheet against the Kings on Wednesday, bringing his pointless streak to 17 games.
Ruhwedel's goal drought goes back even further to Dec. 20 versus Edmonton, a streak of 27 contests without finding the back of the net. If Pittsburgh's blue line can get healthy, Ruhwedel figures to find himself relegated to the press box alongside Juuso Riikola.
