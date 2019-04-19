Ruhwedel (upper body) was never able to get back into the lineup before the Pens were bounced from the playoffs.

Ruhwedel missed the final 23 games of the season due to his upper-body issue. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, the blueliner's time in Pittsburgh may have come to an end, especially with the trade acquisitions of Marcus Pettersson and Erik Gudbranson, combined with the emergence of Juuso Riikola. In his three years in the Black & Gold, the 28-year-old Ruhwedel has tallied five goals, 12 assists and 134 shots and will forever have his name etched on Lord Stanley's chalice.