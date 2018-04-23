Ruhwedel has logged over 15 minutes of ice time on the penalty kill in the postseason.

In six playoff contests, Ruhwedel is averaging a mere 14:40 of ice time, however, 2:33 of that is coming in shorthanded situations. As a result of his inclusion on the penalty kill, the winger has recorded a team high 12 blocks. Offensively, the San Diego native won't offer much in terms of productivity (zero playoff points), but the coaching staff no doubt values his defensive contributions as they look to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions.