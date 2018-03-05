Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Finally cracks lineup
Ruhwedel made his first appearance in the lineup against the Islanders on Saturday since Dec. 27.
Even following the departure of Ian Cole, Ruhwedel has been unable to break into coach Mike Sullivan's blue line pairings, having been relegated to the press box for 27 straight games. In his return to the ice, the San Diego native logged 13:55 of ice time and compiled three hits, one shot and a plus-1 rating. Without a regular spot in the lineup, the 27-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value -- even in deeper formats.
