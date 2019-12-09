Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Finds back of net Saturday
Ruhwedel scored his first goal of the season against Detroit on Saturday and also added an assist.
Ruhwedel has struggled to crack the lineup this year, but with Brian Dumoulin (ankle) unavailable, the 29-year-old has been able to earn his way into a bigger role. Despite the multipoint performance, the San Diego native will have to compete with Juuso Riikola for regular minutes, though both guys figure to wind up in the press box once Dumoulin is healthy.
