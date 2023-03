Ruhwedel logged an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

With injuries piling up on the Penguins' blue line, Ruhwedel has appeared in three straight games. His helper was his first point in his last six contests. The 32-year-old defenseman has five assists, 34 shots on net, 77 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances. Even when he's in the lineup, he rarely sees more than bottom-four minutes.