Ruhwedel will join AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning assignment, the team announced Friday.

The move shouldn't come as s shock, considering Ruhwedel hasn't played since Nov. 19, a stretch of 18 games in the press box. The decision to get the defenseman some playing time is a good indication Jamie Oleksiak (concussion) will be available against the Blues on Saturday. Once Justin Schultz (lower leg) is cleared to return, the Penguins may have to consider making Ruhwedel's demotion to the minors permanent.