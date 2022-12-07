Ruhwedel was blanked against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Ruhwedel has been pressed into service with Kris Letang (illness) sidelined indefinitely but shouldn't be expected to replace Letang's offensive production. In his 10 appearances this year, Ruhwedel has just one helper, seven shots and 13 hits while averaging a mere 13:36 of ice time.
