Ruhwedel recorded a goal and an assist through 18:48 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was the first of the season for Ruhwedel, and the multi-point showing was also the first scoresheet appearance since Oct. 12 -- a 22-game stretch. Obviously, this was a rare offensive outburst from the California native, and it's probably wise to leave Ruhwedel to the waiver wire in most settings.

