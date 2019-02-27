Ruhwedel had his arm in a sling after Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets and officially has an upper-body injury, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The hit from Nick Foligno clearly did some damage to Ruhwedel, but the severity of his condition remains unclear. With an assortment of injuries on the Penguins' blue line, they'll likely need to recall a minor-league player if Ruhwedel can't play Friday versus the Sabres.