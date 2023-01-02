Ruhwedel (upper body) had a minus-1 rating in a 2-1 loss to Boston in Monday's Winter Classic.

Ruhwedel also recorded two hits and a blocked shot in 11:13 of ice time. He had been held out of Pittsburgh's previous two games because of the injury. Ruhwedel has an assist, 23 hits and 16 blocks in 18 games this season. He hasn't registered a point in his last seven contests, but the 32-year-old has been credited with 10 hits and nine blocks over that span.