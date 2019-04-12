Ruhwedel (upper body) took the ice for Friday's optional game-day skate.

The fact that Ruhwedel has just gotten back to skating means he likely won't be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Friday. Even if the defenseman was healthy enough to play, he won't be breaking into the lineup any time soon over the likes of Jack Johnson, Marcus Pettersson or Erik Gudbranson.

More News
Our Latest Stories