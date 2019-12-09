Ruhwedel is under the weather and missed Monday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Ruhwedel has played in seven of the Pens' last nine games after starting the year as a healthy scratch in 21 consecutive contests. If his illness lingers into Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, it will be Juuso Riikola who jumps into the third pairing with Ruhwedel unavailable.