Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Not in lineup
Ruhwedel (upper body) will not play Sunday against Carolina.
The 28-year-old has just two points in 18 games this season, so his absence won't hurt many fantasy owners. Ruhwedel hasn't suited up in March and could still be a healthy scratch once the injury passes.
