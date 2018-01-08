Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Not playing Sunday
Ruhwedel (upper body) won't participate in Sunday's contest with Boston.
With Pittsburgh set to enter a five day break after the tilt, it seems the training staff decided to rule on the cautious side for Ruhwedel's ailment and not rush him back. The San Diego native only has three points (one goal, two assists) in 30 contests this year averaging 15:51 of ice time, but if his recovery keeps progressing on schedule, Ruhwedel should have a good chance of returning Saturday against Detroit.
